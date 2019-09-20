With affordable housing one of the most critical issues facing Portland, why is the city siding with the new ownership of Bayside Village?

This is one of the few affordable housing options left. To convert the complex to market-rate apartments and eliminate the shared quad setup currently in place would have a devastating effect on the current residents. Let’s give this a closer look before even more people find themselves homeless.

Peter Heinz

Portland

