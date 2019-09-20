With affordable housing one of the most critical issues facing Portland, why is the city siding with the new ownership of Bayside Village?
This is one of the few affordable housing options left. To convert the complex to market-rate apartments and eliminate the shared quad setup currently in place would have a devastating effect on the current residents. Let’s give this a closer look before even more people find themselves homeless.
Peter Heinz
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Sept. 20
-
Columns
Commentary: This is the Kavanaugh debacle that we predicted and feared
-
Lakes Region Weekly
SAD 6 seeks new Standish board member
-
Editorials
Another View: California’s gig-economy rules won’t help anyone
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Teens, adults can combat climate change by limiting consumption
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.