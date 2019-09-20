CARIBOU — Summer doesn’t officially end for a few more days, but some leaves are already beginning to turn in far northern Maine.
The Maine Office of Tourism says the far north is showing less than 30 percent color change and less than 10 percent leaf drop, so there’s still a long way to go before fall is in full swing.
The office says the north usually reaches peak conditions during the last week of September and the first week of October.
The rest of Maine will likely start seeing color among the leaves in the middle of October. The office says the coastal part of the state usually peaks in mid-to-late October.
The office’s fall foliage report says the leaf-peeping season is set to arrive “right on track” this year.
