CHICAGO — Yadier Molina had three of St. Louis’ four hits, including a two-run single, and the Cardinals held off the fading Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Friday.

Carlos Martinez got the final two outs a day after a brutal blown save, and the Cardinals stretched their NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over Milwaukee and five games over Chicago. The Cubs are 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card, with Milwaukee set to play later Friday against Pittsburgh.

Chicago has totaled nine runs while losing its past four games. The Cardinals have won the first two games of this key four-game set, and they’ll play the Cubs five more times over their final eight games.

The Cubs scored their run following a St. Louis error in the second inning, and the Cardinals rallied in the sixth.

David Phelps (2-1), the second of eight Cubs relievers, walked Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna to start the inning. Steve Cishek took over and walked Matt Carpenter to load the bases before Molina grounded a 2-2 pitch up the middle.

NOTES

YANKEES: Pitcher Domingo German won’t return in the regular season or playoffs, ESPN reported. German was placed on administrative leave on Thursday while MLB investigates a domestic violence case.

Baseball’s joint (between the union and commissioner’s office) domestic violence policy is open-ended. Players can be put on leave for seven days, or longer if the union agrees to it.

There’s no police report on German’s incident, but MLB and the union were able to reach an agreement. The Daily News reported Thursday that the incident or incidents were reported directly to the league.

German, 27, had been the Yankees’ best pitcher this season, with 18 wins and a 4.03 ERA. He had pitched on Wednesday, two days after the alleged incident occurred.

NATIONALS: Manager Dave Martinez rejoined the team following a heart procedure that caused him to a miss a three-game series at St. Louis.

The 54-year-old was back in the dugout Friday, four days after a cardiac catheterization.

MARLINS: Don Mattingly says he’s glad to be returning next year as manager to provide stability for a struggling franchise, because as a player he experienced the other extreme.

Mattingly played for the New York Yankees from 1982-95, when they made 12 managerial changes.

He’ll be back for a fifth season with Miami in 2020. His contract announced Friday is for two years plus a mutual option for 2022.

The Marlins also announced a two-year contract with shortstop Miguel Rojas that includes an option for 2022.

Mattingly’s contract had been set to expire after this season, his fourth in Miami. CEO Derek Jeter, another former Yankee, said Mattingly remains the right person for the job.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »