WINDHAM — The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10643 are hosting the 1st Annual Women Veteran’s Luncheon Oct. 19 at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

From 9 a.m. until noon, there will be refreshments and pampering, including Reiki and mini massages. Lunch will be served at noon, and there will be a guest speaker.

The event is free and open to all women veterans; you need not be a Legion or VFW member to attend.

Please RSVP by Oct. 2 by calling Rebecca Cummings at 893-8020.

