COLLEGES

Dorina Sirois fed Maggie Redman a centering pass early in the fourth quarter to tie the game, then made a diving redirect on Lili Kien’s shot in the second overtime Friday as the University of Southern Maine (3-5) defeated Eastern Connecticut (1-5) 2-1 in a Little East Conference opener at Gorham.

Brianna Nolan scored from Bryce Makula late in the third quarter for the Warriors.

• Lauren Rowe scored her second goal of the game 3:36 into the third quarter, pushing Northeastern (4-2) into a 3-2 lead on the way to a 6-3 victory against UMaine (1-5) at Orono. Melanie Weber and Camille O’Conor widened the margin to 5-2 before Riley Field answered early in the fourth for Maine. Chloe Walton and Julia Ross also scored for the Black Bears.

FOOTBALL: Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died at Tampa, Florida. He was 85.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski won the pole for the Cup Series race Saturday night at Richmond Raceway.

Kevin Harvick finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer. Austin Theriault of Fort Kent will start 34th in the 38-car field.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC: Fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber advanced to the semifinals after Madison Keys retired injured in the deciding set at Osaka, Japan.

Kerber led 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 when the fifth-seeded Keys retired.

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Daniil Medvedev is seeking his fifth final in two months after beating fellow Russian Andrei Rublev 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals in Russia.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: The team will play its Nov. 15 home Nations League match against Canada at Orlando, Florida.

The Americans open the new competition against Cuba on Oct. 11 at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later in Toronto. The U.S. group stage finale will be against Cuba on Nov. 19 at George Town, Cayman Islands.

HOCKEY

NHL: Dan Girardi, a former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, announced his retirement after 13 seasons.

Girardi appeared in 927 games, finishing with 56 goals and 264 points, and a plus-78 ratings. He also played in 143 playoff games, four Eastern Conference finals and one Stanley Cup final over 11 seasons with the Rangers and two with the Lightning.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: A fast start by Danny Willett and a strong finish by Jon Rahm helped them into a tie for the second-round lead at the BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water, England.

Willett was 5 under after his first five holes and rolled in three more birdies in a 7-under 65. He was soon joined on 11 under by Rahm, who hit a 4-iron to 10 feet at the par-5 18th hole and made the eagle putt to complete a round of 67.

PGA: Byeong Hun An finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and posted another 66 in the afternoon to end his long day atop the leaderboard in the storm-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Mississippi. An was at 12-under 132 and had a two-shot lead.

CHAMPIONS: Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Sanford International at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

– From staff and news services

