Hundreds of students gathered outside of Portland City Hall on Friday to demand more aggressive action to combat climate change and urge local leaders to commit to “a bold set of policies.”
The student-led rally, which also drew sizable numbers of adult activists, is part of an international movement — largely spearheaded by young people — aimed at pressuring elected officials and world leaders to act more decisively on climate change.
“Climate strikes” were also planned for Bangor, Bar Harbor, Farmington, Machias and Norway on Friday and follow similar events held throughout the state in March. The international events were inspired, in large part, by a one-person school strike launched last year by a Swedish teenager, Greta Thunberg, who has become a global ambassador on what activists regard as a climate crisis.
In Portland, students held aloft signs with such messages as “The sea is rising and so are we!” and “There is no wealth on a dead planet” as they chanted about climate justice, democracy and the need to move away from fossil fuels. They demanded more aggressive action to address a climate threat that they fear could severely disrupt their lives.
As part of the rally, leaders planned to present resolutions to Portland and South Portland officials resolutions urging them “commit to take immediate actions to safeguard against the current, inevitable and potential consequences of the climate crisis” through specific policy goals, emergency funding and education.
This story will be updated.
