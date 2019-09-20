WESTBROOK — Gadi Iradukunda of Westbrook was found guilty Thursday of two felony charges in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old last year.

Iradukunda was found guilty of two felonies, Class A Gross Sexual Assault and Class B Unlawful Sexual Contact.

“The unanimous finding occurred after three days of evidence showing the defendant, who was an acquaintance of the 13-year-old victim, picked her up on the evening of July 29, 2018, in Portland, to give her a ride to get some food,” according to a statement from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Iradukunda drove the victim to a parking lot on the outskirts of Portland and assaulted her. She went to the hospital that evening and the crimes were reported to Portland Police Department.

Iradukunda’s sentencing has not been scheduled, but Iradukunda will remain held without bail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: