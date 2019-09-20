Steven L. Gilson, 30, of Casco was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release.

Steven V. Jordan, 58, of Buxton was summonsed Sept. 6 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing.

Michelle A. Riolo, 50, of Portland was arrested Sept. 7 on a charge of violating condition of release.

John R. Emmons, 23, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 8 on a charge of animal control ordinance.

Jacob E. Stevens, 26, of Naples was summonsed Sept. 9 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Kenneth N. Anderson, 47, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 10 on charges of violation of protection from abuse order and assault.

Kim M. Hartford, 46, of Casco was summonsed Sept. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Christine E. Crowley, 35, of Windham was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of failure to pay fine.

Jesse A. Tinker, 36, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 13 on a charge of failure to license dog.

Laura A. Larrivee, 52, of Raymond was summonsed Sept. 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

