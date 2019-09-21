MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy in a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan on Saturday.

Taylor had 143 yards and both scores in the first quarter, including a 72-yarder. He missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge a 38-13 loss to the Wolverines (2-1, 0-1) last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan’s struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.

The game was so lopsided that the 80,248 in attendance chanted “overrated, overrated” to a Michigan team expected to contend for the Big Ten championship. Michigan also had to make a quarterback change.

(2) ALABAMA 49, SOUTHERN MISS. 7: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and the Crimson Tide (4-0) rolled to a win over the Golden Eagles (2-2) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(4) LSU 66, VANDERBILT 38: Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) to a romp over the Commodores (0-3, 0-2) in Nashville, Tennessee. opener.

(6) OHIO STATE 76, MIAMI (OHIO) 5: Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) cruised to a win over the RedHawks (1-3, 0-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

(8) AUBURN 28, TEXAS A&M 20: Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) built a big lead and withstood a late charge to beat the Aggies (2-2, 0-1) in College Station, Texas.

(9) FLORIDA 34, TENNESSEE 3: Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and the Gators (4-0, 2-0 SEC) beat the slumping Volunteers (1-3,0-1), in Gainseville, Florida.

PITTSBURGH 35, (15) UCF 34: Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down TD pass with 56 seconds left and the Panthers (2-2) stunned the Knights (3-1) in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers ended UCF’s 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play head coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

(22) WASHINGTON 45, BYU 19: Jacob Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and the Huskies (3-1) scored two touchdowns off three turnovers by the Cougars (2-2) to coast to a victory in Provo, Utah.

(23) CALIFORNIA 28, MISSISSIPPI 20: Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but the Bears (4-0) needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game’s final play to defeat the Rebels (2-2) in Oxford, Mississippi.

SMU 41, (25) TCU 38: Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Mustangs held on to beat the Horned Frogs (2-1), ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas.

DELAWARE 28, PENNSYLVANIA 27: Nolan Henderson threw three touchdown passes and the Blue Hens (3-1) scored 21 consecutive points in the second half to rally past the Quakers (0-1) in Newark, Delaware.

WAKE FOREST 49, ELON 7: Jamie Newman completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, and the Demon Deacons (4-0) beat the Phoenix (2-2) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

ALBANY 36, LAFAYETTE 7: Donovan McDonald returned the opening kick 98 yards for a touchdown and Jeff Undercuffler threw four touchdown passes as the Great Danes (2-2) beat the Leopards (0-4) in Albany, New York.

