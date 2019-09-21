A man who fell off his Jet Ski in the Sheepscot River off MacMahan Island late Saturday morning was rescued by local fishermen before being taken to Maine Medical Center.
The man’s identity was not being released Saturday night until Marine Patrol could notify his family, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols. His condition was not available, but he was unconscious when the fishermen found him.
The fishermen saw him fall off the personal watercraft, pulled him out of the water and performed CPR before taking him to Robinhood Marina in Georgetown, Nichols said. He was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and transferred to Maine Med in Portland.
The names of the fishermen who rescued him were not available Saturday night.
The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the accident, Nichols said.
