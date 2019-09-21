Observing the City Council over the past few years brings to mind a dysfunctional family, showing an inability to listen, or sometimes even to speak, to each other, and allowing petty grievances to dictate votes on policy.

I suggest that the conflict that has been displayed before voters is more a result of a new city manager and a new mayor coming into office simultaneously with strong personalities and differing views of the charter’s warrant. Leaders find a way to make the position work. Let’s elect someone with a different approach to the job.

We don’t have to choose sides in the council dysfunction – there is another option. Let’s elect an “outsider” to the present council – someone with demonstrated ability to listen and find common ground. The person most closely fitting that description is Kate Snyder. I urge Portlanders to rank Snyder as your first choice on our ballot.

Toby Hollander
Portland

