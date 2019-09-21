WATERVILLE — Amherst scored 16 points in the second quarter Saturday to overcome a one-touchdown deficit and went on to defeat Colby 24-10 in a NESCAC football game at Seaverns Field.

Chris George scored from 3 yards in the first period for Colby (0-2) and Moises Celaya hit a 34-yard field goal in the third.

James O’Reagan and Luke Mallette caught touchdown passes from Ollie Eberth for Amherst (2-0). Henry Atkeson hit a 29-yard field goal just before halftime.

MIDDLEBURY 28, BATES 0: Will Jernigan passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers (2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (0-2) at Lewiston.

Tyler Bridge of Bates had 45 yards rushing and 11 receiving. Liam Foley caught seven passes for 58 yards.

TRINITY 61, BOWDOIN 7: DeVante Reid hauled in four TD catches for Trinity (1-1 NESCAC) against the Polar Bears (0-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Patrick Zepf caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Austin McCrum for Bowdoin to make it 40-7 in the third quarter.

Bowdoin has not won a game outside Maine since 2014 and has not won either of its first two games since 2009.

WORCESTER POLY 31, HUSSON 12: Sean McAllen ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns as the Engineers (3-0) downed Husson (0-2) at Bangor.

David Morrison of Husson passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Halls led the Eagles with 114 yards and a TD on seven catches, and Keyshaun Robinson had 75 yards and a TD on seven catches.

MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME ACADEMY 42, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 21: Matt Long ran for 138 yards and three scores as the Buccaneers (2-0) defeated the Mariners (0-3) at Castine.

Nikolas Moquin ran for a score, and found Dominic Casale for a passing TD. Reed Hopkins caught seven passes for 89 yards for Maine Maritime.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 31, CASTLETON 21: Brian Peters completed scoring tosses of 16 and 24 yards to Jack Mahoney, and a 34-yarder to Cobey Johnson, as the Nor’easters (2-1) beat Castleton (0-3) at Biddeford.

Leading 17-14 early in the second half, UNE pulled away on a Mahoney score and Devon Charles’ 1-yard touchdown plunge.

