WATERVILLE — Amherst scored 16 points in the second quarter Saturday to overcome a one-touchdown deficit and went on to defeat Colby 24-10 in a NESCAC football game at Seaverns Field.
Chris George scored from 3 yards in the first period for Colby (0-2) and Moises Celaya hit a 34-yard field goal in the third.
James O’Reagan and Luke Mallette caught touchdown passes from Ollie Eberth for Amherst (2-0). Henry Atkeson hit a 29-yard field goal just before halftime.
MIDDLEBURY 28, BATES 0: Will Jernigan passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers (2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (0-2) at Lewiston.
Tyler Bridge of Bates had 45 yards rushing and 11 receiving. Liam Foley caught seven passes for 58 yards.
TRINITY 61, BOWDOIN 7: DeVante Reid hauled in four TD catches for Trinity (1-1 NESCAC) against the Polar Bears (0-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.
Patrick Zepf caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Austin McCrum for Bowdoin to make it 40-7 in the third quarter.
Bowdoin has not won a game outside Maine since 2014 and has not won either of its first two games since 2009.
WORCESTER POLY 31, HUSSON 12: Sean McAllen ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns as the Engineers (3-0) downed Husson (0-2) at Bangor.
David Morrison of Husson passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Halls led the Eagles with 114 yards and a TD on seven catches, and Keyshaun Robinson had 75 yards and a TD on seven catches.
MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME ACADEMY 42, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 21: Matt Long ran for 138 yards and three scores as the Buccaneers (2-0) defeated the Mariners (0-3) at Castine.
Nikolas Moquin ran for a score, and found Dominic Casale for a passing TD. Reed Hopkins caught seven passes for 89 yards for Maine Maritime.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 31, CASTLETON 21: Brian Peters completed scoring tosses of 16 and 24 yards to Jack Mahoney, and a 34-yarder to Cobey Johnson, as the Nor’easters (2-1) beat Castleton (0-3) at Biddeford.
Leading 17-14 early in the second half, UNE pulled away on a Mahoney score and Devon Charles’ 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Freeport starts fast, wins at Yarmouth
-
Nation & World
A ‘diplomatic disaster’ for new leaders in Kiev
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s boys’ roundup: Greely halts Waynflete’s streak
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s girls’ roundup: Noble deals Windham its first loss
-
Local & State
Fishermen rescue man who fell off Jet Ski in Sheepscot River