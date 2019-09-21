GOLF

Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event Saturday at Virginia Water, England.

Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 – stopping his ball going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.

Rahm also was close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole and needed to take a drop. He holed from 20 feet for an unlikely par while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner’s 4-under 68.

PGA: Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie on the 17th hole and saved par at the end for a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, as he tries to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.

CHAMPIONS: Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke going into the final round of the Sanford International at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight final, continuing his strong form after reaching the final of the U.S. Open.

The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5, 7-5 in front of his home crowd in Russia and will play Borna Coric in the final Sunday.

GUANGZHOU INTERNATIONAL: American Sofia Kenin beat former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the final in China for her third WTA singles title of the year.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc claimed a third straight pole position outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc clocked a lap of 1 minute, 36.217 seconds at the 3.1-mile Marina Bay street circuit, beating Hamilton by 0.191 seconds. Sebastian Vettel was third.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bernardo Silva scored three goals as Manchester City thrashed visiting Watford 8-0, falling one goal short of tying the record for the heaviest victory in league history.

Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 remains the biggest victory since the league began in 1992.

Tottenham conceded two goals after having one of its own ruled out by review to lose 2-1 at Leicester.

MLS: Emerson Hyndman scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and Atlanta United defeated the visiting San Jose Earthquakes, 3-1.

–From news service reports

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles