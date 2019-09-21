GOLF

Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event Saturday at Virginia Water, England.

Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 – stopping his ball going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.

Rahm also was close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole and needed to take a drop. He holed from 20 feet for an unlikely par while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner’s 4-under 68.

PGA: Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie on the 17th hole and saved par at the end for a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, as he tries to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.

CHAMPIONS: Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke going into the final round of the Sanford International at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight final, continuing his strong form after reaching the final of the U.S. Open.

The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5, 7-5 in front of his home crowd in Russia and will play Borna Coric in the final Sunday.

GUANGZHOU INTERNATIONAL: American Sofia Kenin beat former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the final in China for her third WTA singles title of the year.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc claimed a third straight pole position outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc clocked a lap of 1 minute, 36.217 seconds at the 3.1-mile Marina Bay street circuit, beating Hamilton by 0.191 seconds. Sebastian Vettel was third.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bernardo Silva scored three goals as Manchester City thrashed visiting Watford 8-0, falling one goal short of tying the record for the heaviest victory in league history.

Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 remains the biggest victory since the league began in 1992.

• Tottenham conceded two goals after having one of its own ruled out by review to lose 2-1 at Leicester.

MLS: Emerson Hyndman scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and Atlanta United defeated the visiting San Jose Earthquakes, 3-1.

