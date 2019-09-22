A recent Press Herald editorial, “Our View: GOP attacks on ACA mean more uninsured” (Sept. 12, Page A6), claims that an increase of nearly 2 million individuals without health insurance, about 0.5 percent, “is the direct result of actions by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.”
No, it wasn’t. For one thing, there is no evidence for the editorial’s assertion that “one of the biggest factors was the repeal of the tax penalty for people who don’t buy insurance.” A report by the Census Bureau details the actual reasons for the increase. One was a decline in Medicaid enrollments, which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services attributes to the economic recovery and an increase in incomes, which has raised more families above the Medicaid qualifying level.
The other significant increase in the uninsured group occurred in households with incomes between 300 and 399 percent of the poverty level, or between $73,800 and $102,742 for a family of four. These families aren’t wealthy, but they don’t qualify for subsidies to help with insurance premiums, which have risen sharply since the passage of the ACA, and many have been priced out of the private insurance market.
Most Americans understand that the ACA needs to be fixed. Republicans have good ideas, but are too dysfunctional to agree on a comprehensive alternative. Progressives think the fix is to throw more money at Obamacare, or to double down with a hugely expensive single-payer system. This makes the outlook for constructive reform bleak.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
The climate crisis hits home in Maine
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Climate change comes to your own backyard
-
Outdoors
Hunting: Fall turkey hunt offers a change of pace
-
Outdoors
History of hunting deaths invites question of reform
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.