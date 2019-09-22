As a student at the University of Maine, I am committed to fighting for our planet and speaking out to promote solutions that I believe in to stop climate change.

I want to thank Jared Golden for helping to pass HR 1146, which moves to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from oil drilling. In my classes I often learn about the incredible biodiversity throughout the world like, the ArcticRefuge, but all of that would be destroyed if drilling was permitted. Because we caused global warming, we are responsible to reverse that destruction.

HR 1146 is an exciting step in a promising direction toward helping our planet instead of killing it. We can only do so much alone to make a difference in this fight, but together we can truly make a difference. So let’s work together for our future, and so our families have one.

Sara Loiselle

Orono

