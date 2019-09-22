Thank you for publishing “Vulnerable waters off the coast of Maine” (Sept. 15, Page A1). Once again, Staff Writer Colin Woodard’s understanding of the history and people of the coast of Maine has been combined with top-notch research to communicate the potentially disastrous consequences of global warming that seem to be on our doorstep.

The article’s clear and concise explanation of why the Gulf of Maine is warming was the best and most comprehensible I have yet to hear broadcast or read in any publication. Usually, there’s a breathless comment about the warming of the Gulf and then the reporter moves on. Here, within five paragraphs accompanied by a simple map (kudos to Michael Fisher, staff graphic artist, for distilling the information so effectively), Woodard has written a primer on the subtle complexities and interrelationships of water, sky and land in our corner of the ever-changing world.

Thank you, Maine Sunday Telegram, for continuing to provide space for such timely and important reporting.

Geoff Bates

South Bristol

