HOUSTON — George Springer hit a career-high three homers, Justin Verlander posted his MLB-leading 20th win and the Houston Astros clinched their third straight AL West title in grand fashion, routing the Los Angeles Angels 13-5 on Sunday.

A crowd at Minute Maid Park that was cheering from Verlander’s first pitch got even louder as Springer homered three times in the first four innings. The Astros kept breaking away and improved to 102-54, a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for the best record in the majors.

After the final out, the Astros held a bouncing group hug in the middle of the diamond and posed for a team picture. It hasn’t been determined who they will face in the playoffs as they try for their second World Series championship in three years.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 2: Willie Calhoun hit two of Texas’ five homers and the Rangers slowed Oakland’s wild-card push with a win on the road.

The A’s had won 10 of 11 but couldn’t stretch their two-game lead over Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card. The Rays fell to the Boston Red Sox 7-4 earlier Sunday.

YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 3: Luis Severino struck out nine over five scoreless innings for his first win of the season, and New York hit three home runs in its regular-season home finale.

Severino (1-0) has pitched nine scoreless innings this season. He made his debut Tuesday after recovering from a lat injury suffered while warming up for his first spring training start.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 3: Willi Castro hit his first major league homer, one of four connections by host Detroit in a win over Chicago.

ORIOLES 2, MARINERS 1: Chris Davis enjoyed an uplifting moment in an otherwise dreary season, hitting a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to carry Baltimore past visiting Seattle.

TWINS 12, ROYALS 8: Nelson Cruz hit his 400th career home run, Miguel Sano connected twice and Minnesota won at home.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 4: Huyn-Jin Ryu hit a home run and pitched seven solid innings, while Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam, as Los Angeles reached the 100-win mark with a victory at home.

With the Dodgers still undecided on a starter for the National League Division Series opener Oct. 3, Ryu (13-5) made his case by giving up three runs on six hits over seven innings with no walks and eight strikeouts. His first career home run was a bonus.

METS 6, REDS 3: Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and New York gave its faint playoff hopes a boost with a win in Cincinnati.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 2: Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and St. Louis clinched a playoff spot by rallying past Chicago for its first four-game sweep at Wrigley Field in almost a century.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3: Eric Thames hit two home runs, the Brewers took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning and Milwaukee won at home match Washington atop the NL wild-card standings.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3: Three relievers each gave up an extra-base hit in a seventh-inning meltdown, and visiting Washington’s streak of 11 consecutive wins against Miami ended.

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 1: Rookie Logan Webb allowed only two hits and one run in six innings, Evan Longoria drove in two runs with two hits and San Francisco won in Atlanta.

NOTES

CUBS: Kris Bryant sprained his right ankle trying to beat out a double play in the third. X-rays taken at the ballpark were negative.

BRAVES: Freddie Freeman is remaining in Atlanta for treatment on his sore right elbow instead of joining the team for its next series at Kansas City.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous