LISBON — Lisbon police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Ridge Road Saturday night that left a man with serious injuries.
The crash was reported at around 7:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 2015 Harley Davidson in a ditch and located the operator nearby. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.
Police are not releasing his name until his family is notified of the crash.
According to a press release, police believe the motorcycle was traveling south on Ridge Road and went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection of Webster Road. The driver was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Antonio Brown tweets he’s done with NFL, takes shots at Kraft, Roethlisberger
-
Politics
Rep. Schiff says impeachment could be only remedy to Trump’s Ukraine call
-
Politics
Republican strategy to shield Trump by canceling primaries carries risk
-
Local & State
Marine Patrol investigating accident involving man who fell off Jet Ski
-
Politics
Trump says he discussed corruption with Ukraine’s president