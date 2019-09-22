TAMPA, Fla. — The Daniel Jones era is off to a rousing start for the New York Giants.

The rookie quarterback threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining as the Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday.

Jameis Winston threw for 380 yards and put the Bucs (1-2) in position to pull out a dramatic win, but rookie Matt Gay’s 34-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right as time expired.

Jones scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and put the Giants ahead with another 7-yarder on fourth-and-goal. The sixth pick in this year’s draft began New York’s comeback with a 75-yard TD pass to Evan Engram on the first play of the second half, then threw a 7-yarder to Sterling Shepard midway through the third quarter.

Winston had TD passes of 21, 3 and 20 yards to Mike Evans to help Tampa Bay build a 28-10 halftime lead. His 44-yard completion to the Giants 9 set up the last-second field goal try by Gay, who also missed an extra point and had another blocked.

Jones, making his first NFL start, completed 23 of 36 passes. With Saquon Barkley exiting because of a right ankle injury late in the first half, Jones also led the Giants with 28 yards rushing on four attempts.

As impressive as the former Duke standout was, he was not perfect. Shaquil Barrett had four of Tampa Bay’s five sacks and forced a fumble that led to a field goal that put Tampa Bay up 31-25 with six minutes to go.

Jones also lost a fumble that led to one of Winston’s TD passes to Evans, who finished with eight catches for 190 yards.

CHIEFS 33, RAVENS 28: Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in another dazzling performance, and Kansas City (3-0) held Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check most of the rain-soaked afternoon as it defeated visiting Baltimore (2-1).

Jackson finished with 267 yards passing and 46 rushing, most of which came when he was trying to rally the Ravens from a 23-6 halftime deficit.

SAINTS 33, SEAHAWKS 27: Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Drew Brees, and New Orleans (2-1) also scored TDs on defense and special teams in a win at Seattle (2-1).

With Brees out for several weeks following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb, New Orleans took advantage of Seattle’s sloppiness and handed the Seahawks their first home loss in September under Pete Carroll. Seattle had been 15-0 at home in September since 2010.

49ERS 24, STEELERS 20: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining, and San Francisco (3-0) overcame five turnovers to beat visiting Pittsburgh (0-3).

Mason Rudolph, making his first start for the Steelers in place of Ben Roethlisberger, threw two long touchdown passes in the second half, connecting on a 76-yarder to JuJu Smith-Schuster and a 39-yarder to Diontae Johnson that gave the Steelers a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

TEXANS 27, CHARGERS 20: Deshaun Watson threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns – two to Jordan Akins – and Houston (2-1) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit against Los Angeles (1-2) in Carson, California.

PANTHERS 38, CARDINALS 20: Kyle Allen threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in place of the injured Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey ran for a 76-yard touchdown, and visiting Carolina (1-2) defeated Arizona (0-2-1).

LIONS 27, EAGLES 24: Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Detroit (2-0-1) held on for a win at Philadelphia (1-2).

Jones had six catches for 116 yards, including a 12-yard TD reception that extended Detroit’s lead to 27-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor, but came up yards short on a scramble on fourth-and-8 late in the fourth.

COWBOYS 31, DOLPHINS 6: Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and Dallas (3-0) pulled out of a first-half funk as huge favorites at home against Miami (0-3).

The rebuilding Dolphins are 0-3 for the first time since losing their first seven in 2011. They have been outscored 133-16, the NFL’s largest point differential through three games since 1950.

PACKERS 27, BRONCOS 16: Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores, and Preston Smith matched a career high with three sacks as Green Bay (3-0) beat visiting Denver (0-3).

Green Bay sacked Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers.

BILLS 21, BENGALS 17: Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining as Buffalo (3-0) rallied past Cincinnati (0-3) in Orchard Park, New York.

Tight end Dawson Knox set up the score by bowling over two Bengals for a 49-yard gain. Cornerback Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Andy Dalton’s tipped pass on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 28 with 12 seconds remaining.

The Bills squandered a 14-0 lead and were forced to rally after the Bengals scored on three consecutive possessions.

COLTS 27, FALCONS 24: Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Marlon Mack scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter as Indianapolis (2-1) held off visiting Atlanta (1-2).

Brissett was 28 of 37 for 310 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

VIKINGS 34, RAIDERS 14: NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game as Minnesota (2-1) defeated visiting Oakland (1-2).

