Democrats’ calls to impeach President Trump are growing following reports that the commander-in-chief tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Impeachment “could be the only remedy” if the reports prove true, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday.

I “want the country to understand this is the last resort,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The president is pushing us down this road.”

The congressman also said he has demanded a copy of a whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company, during a July 25 phone call.

Acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to give the House Intelligence Committee a copy of the complaint. Schiff says the information merits “a thorough investigation.”

Trump has strongly denied wrongdoing, tweeting a statement from conservative author Peter Schweizer on Sunday: ‘The real story involves Hunter Biden going around the world and collecting large payments from foreign governments and foreign oligarchs.”

Leading liberals have taken things further than Schiff.

“At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior — it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted early Sunday.

“What is Congress waiting for?” Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke tweeted late Saturday. “This is crazy. Unless we take action now, we will see the end of American democracy.

