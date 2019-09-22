GOLF

John Hayes of Purpoodock Club birdied the final hole to complete a 2-under 70 on Sunday and win the Maine Mid-Amateur Championship at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Auburn.

Hayes had a two-day total of 142 and finished two strokes ahead of Val Halla’s Ryan Wingard, who bogeyed the final hole.

Brian Bilodeau of Martindale was third, four shots back.

PGA: Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, for his first PGA Tour victory.

Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70 for an 18-under 270 total, made it two straight weeks with a South American winner, following Joaquin Niemann victory last week at the Greenbrier.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Danny Willett won a European Tour event on home soil for the first time in his career with a three-shot victory over Jon Rahm at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England.

Willett shot a 5-under 67 to finish 20 under overall and collect his seventh European Tour title.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Rocco Mediate birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 64 and won the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when Ken Duke took double bogey on the final hole.

Mediate finished at 9-under 201, two shots better than Duke (69), Colin Montgomerie (67) and Bob Estes (67).

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the season finale, where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate the road course at Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

Newgarden finished eighth – good enough to beat teammate Simon Pagenaud by 25 points in the championship race and give Roger Penske his 16th IndyCar title.

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel took advantage of an early pit stop to win the Singapore Grand Prix and end a 13-month winless streak.

Vettel, who started third, crossed the finish line 2.641 seconds ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third, and championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool restored its five-point lead over Manchester City, as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino scored in a 2-1 victory at Chelsea.

Chasing a first English title since 1990, Liverpool claimed its sixth straight win at the start of the season by converting two set pieces in the first half.

• Manchester United lost 2-0 at West Ham to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side winless in seven Premier League matches on the road stretching back into last season.

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on a late free kick to give 10-man Arsenal a 3-2 victory at home against Aston Villa.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Daniil Medvedev continued his storming run of form by beating Borna Coric 6-3, 6-1 in the final in Russia.

Playing in the five final of his fifth straight tournament, including his U.S. Open defeat to Rafael Nadal, the Russian never faced a break point against Coric – even though the Croatian had won all four of their previous meetings on hard courts.

TORAY PAN PACIFIC: Naomi Osaka won her first singles title since the Australian Open in January by beating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in Osaka, Japan.

OLYMPICS

BASEBALL: Israel qualified for the Olympic baseball tournament for the first time, with former major leaguer Danny Valencia hitting a three-run homer in an 11-1, eight-inning rout of South Africa in the Europe/Africa qualifying tournament in Parma, Italy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »