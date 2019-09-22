LEWISTON — Adela Kalilwa scored twice in the first half as the University of Southern Maine women’s soccer team earned a 2-2 tie with Bates College on Sunday.

Sarah DiPillo scored 1:27 into the game to give Bates (1-4-1) a 1-0 lead. Kalilwa answered later in the first half, but DiPillo gave the Bobcats the lead again just 1:02 later. Only 12 seconds later, Kalilwa pulled Southern Maine (4-3-1) even for a second time.

Kayla Gorman recorded 13 saves for Southern Maine. Katherine Nuckols had six saves for the Bobcats.

COLBY 0, WESLEYAN 0: Shannon Gray of Colby (2-2-2, 1-2-2 NESCAC) and Sarah Hammond of Wesleyan (4-1-1, 2-1-1) each made seven saves as the teams played to a draw in Middletown, Connecticut.

STONY BROOK 2, MAINE 0: The Seawolves (6-3, 1-0 America East) scored two goals in the first 11 minutes and shut out the Black Bears (4-3, 0-1) in Orono.

Alyssa Francese and Rachel Florenz scored for Stony Brook. Sophia Manner had eight saves.

Annalena Kriebisch made three saves for Maine.

BOWDOIN 6, UMAINE-

FARMINGTON 0: Talia Missan scored two goals, and Ella Dudley added a goal and an assist as the Polar Bears (2-3-1) routed the Beavers (0-7-1) in Farmington.

Olivia Pena, Annie Pyne and Teresa Andres also scored for Bowdoin.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 1, WESLEYAN 0: Georgia Cassidy scored in overtime to lift the Mules (4-1, 3-1 NESCAC) over the Cardinals (3-4, 0-4) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Emily Buckman had five saves in the shutout. Delaney Wood made seven saves for the Cardinals.

HARVARD 4, MAINE 1: Bente van Vlijmen scored two goals in the fourth quarter as the Crimson (3-2) pulled away from the Black Bears (1-6) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Casey Allen and Natalie Sinclair also scored for Harvard. Natalie Sicher, Mimi Tarrant and Allen each had an assist.

Cassandra Mascarenhas scored on a penalty stroke for Maine.

Mia Borley had six saves for Maine, while Ellie Shahbo stopped two shots for Harvard.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 3, THOMAS 0: Austin Sansone scored two goals to lead the Bobcats (4-1-1) past the Terriers (2-6-1) in Waterville.

Beaufils Kimpolo-Pene also scored for Bates. Eric Opoku and Alex Szwarcewicz each had an assist, and David Goodstein made four saves.

Nick Chandler, John Villanueva and Jonathan LeClair combined for eight saves for Thomas.

WESLEYAN 1, COLBY 0: Alec Haas scored early in the second half as the Cardinals (3-1-2, 1-1-2 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (4-3, 1-3) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Colby had just one shot on goal. Matt Morin made four saves for the Mules.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 10, HAMPSHIRE 0: Six players had goals as the SeaWolves (8-1, 6-0 YSCC) routed the Frogs (0-2, 0-2) in South Portland.

Mohamed Matan scored three goals. Blake Morin and Blake Collins each added two, and Maxwell Pushaw, Syohga Cusumano and Keto Tchiputo also scored for the SeaWolves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »