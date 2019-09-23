Gorham police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday night.

Nevaeh Joyce of Gorham was last seen around 6 p.m. walking toward Windham following an argument, Interim Police Chief Christopher Sanborn in a statement. Her cellphone was taken away from her, Sanborn said.

Joyce has friends in Windham and Westbrook and has been known to visit those towns.

Sanborn said the girl was wearing black yoga pants, a pink sweatshirt with a black square on the front, and white checkered Vans sneakers.

Joyce is a white, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department at 207-893-2810. Officer Michael Coffin and Detective Larry Fearon are handling the investigation.

