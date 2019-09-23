It was not lost on me, when I walked into Biscuits & Co., that the song playing was Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” As singer Hope Sandoval repeated the phrase “strange you never knew,” I couldn’t help but make the connection to the fact that that I couldn’t believe I never knew this 5-year-old Biddeford bakery existed.

IF YOU GO BISCUITS & CO. WHERE: 25 Alfred St., Biddeford INFO: 710-2333 or biscuitsandcompany.com HOURS: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. WAIT: Less than five minutes PARKING: On-street WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: No (two granite steps)

Biscuits & Co. is downtown on the corner of Alfred and – wait for it – Bacon streets. I realized this when I was back in my car and, like with the song, noted the serendipity because the breakfast sandwich I had just eaten featured the best bacon I’ve ever had. Also, it turns out that September is national biscuit month. I didn’t mean to live my best life on that particular day, but sometimes these things happen on their own accord.

Don’t you love it when you walk into a place and immediately feel right at home? That’s how it was at Biscuits & Company. With huge, almost-floor-to-ceiling windows that let in endless amounts of natural light, along with several comfortable seating options and all sorts of interesting artwork, not to mention an entire wall dedicated to a written passage about the joys of the biscuit, this place impressed me from the get-go.

But, ultimately, I was there to eat, and a friend had told me that the biscuit breakfast sandwiches were all that. She was right. I ordered a bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit ($9.95). And, when I say biscuit, I don’t mean just any old biscuit. The biscuits at Biscuits & Co. are described as “true Northern biscuits, from our Canadian grandmother’s recipe.” The owners adapted it to include Maine-grown sifted wheat flour, sweet cream and buttermilk. I also think they added equal measures of magic and love. Three years ago, I had a biscuit at a place in North Carolina that I thought was the holy grail of biscuits. Biscuits & Company now holds that title.

My sandwich was delivered surprisingly quickly. In between the magnificent biscuit halves were an over-easy egg, Pineland Farms smoked cheddar and applewood smoked bacon. It was a work of culinary art. I admired it for a moment and then managed to eat it at a human pace, rather than with the light speed often employed by my dog, Odie, when I toss him a rogue piece of human food. I truly savored this sandwich, and when I finished it, I did the only sensible thing: I bought two more biscuits to go ($2 each). The first one didn’t even make it to the turnpike. (Aren’t I awful?) The second one was gifted to my spouse later than day, but I did convince her to share some of with me during an evening Netflix binge.

The egg sandwiches and glorious biscuits aren’t the only reason to love Biscuits & Co. A year ago, the business decided to “go green” and switched to compostable plates, napkins, cups and utensils. Know what else is awesome? When I got those biscuits to go, I looked down into the glass display case and stared with wonder at a plate of something called Cinnamon Swirls, the most gooey and altogether inviting version of a cinnamon roll I’ve seen. Sadly, my personal sugar ban kept me from enjoying one, but I sure hope you do. In case you’re wondering, I didn’t realize until the next day that the biscuits do indeed contain a pinch or two of sugar. But not to worry, Biscuits & Company has plenty of nonbiscuit options, including oven roasted home fries and something called a Sassy Sally pulled chicken salad. I’ll be fine.

I went on a Wednesday morning and was the only one in there for my entire visit. But the friend who had sent me there has been a few times for weekend brunch and said that the bakery is a happy madhouse. Fun fact, if you’re not a fan of crowds, the brunch menu is served whenever the bakery is open and includes house-made thick-cut French toast, a Biscuit Benedict (country style with over-easy eggs and choice of classic ham and Hollandaise or creamy kale and white wine sauce) and Pop’s Cure (biscuits and house-made sausage gravy with two over-easy eggs, melted smoked cheddar and two slices of thick-cut bacon), along with custom omelets and several breakfast sandwich options. Did I mention mimosas?

