Beyday: Beyoncé Tribute

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, $25 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

Superstar singer Beyoncé celebrated her 38th birthday on Sept. 4. But as far as we’re concerned, she can have the entire month. Beyday: Beyoncé Tribute is a celebration of all things Bey and includes performances by a local band comprised of singer JanaeSound, Just Plain Jones, Warren McPherson and Rafeal Keilt-Freyre, along with featured guests Pihcintu Choir, Alyssa, Kaia and Tyler V. You’ll also hear from legendary Portland DJ Mosart212. Pour yourself a big glass of lemonade and head to this show. All the fun is to the left, to the left. Givenchy dresses optional.

Colour My World: A Tribute to the band Chicago

7:30 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $ 15 in advance, $20 day of show. cadenzafreeport.com

Chicago is one of the most iconic and successful rock groups out there with 23 gold records and an incredible 20 top 10 singles. A local supergroup paying homage to the act features members of Rustic Overtones, Tame and Temper, Viva and the Reinforcements, The Youngerbloods, Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion, The Soul Sensations, Jason Ward & The West End Mules and Pretty Sad. The show happens during National Recovery Month, and nonprofit community mental health provider Sweetser will have a table at the show where you can learn more, buy raffle tickets and make tax deductible donations. Does anybody really know what time it is, you ask? Well, this show starts at 7:30 p.m., and it will be hard to say you’re sorry if you’re a Chicago fan and miss it.

Còig

7:30 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Portland, $23 in advance, $28 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Celtic group Còig will be coming down from Nova Scotia to perform some high-spirited, century-old tunes and original compositions. You’ll hear the band’s four members play more than dozen instruments including fiddles, piano, whistles, mandolin, banjo, guitar and bouzouki (Greek lute). Còig’s latest album is “Ashlar,” and it’s home to the scintillating instrumental “Mystery Groove” and the mystical “Deep Down in the River” with Rachel Davis on vocals.

