The new leader of Maine’s child welfare system said on Monday that he will soon propose an initiative that would open up more counseling services to families with at-risk children.

Todd Landry, director of the Office of Child and Family Services, said Maine has let a program that has research-proven positive outcomes – called “functional family therapy” – dwindle over the past several years to less than five counselors covering the entire state.

“If you live north of Bangor, we have no functional family therapy teams available,” said Landry, who was giving an update to the Government Oversight Committee on Monday. Landry took the reins at the OCFS in May, as the state struggled to bolsters its child protective system after the deaths of two young children. “These are evidence-based programs.”

The “functional family therapy” program brings counselors into the home to work with families to help them with parenting, life skills, and work on solving family problems and disputes. The idea is to discuss issues occurring within the family and prevent those problems from becoming acute. If families can address problems before they turn worse, that can prevent children from being taken from the home and improve family stability, Landry said.

“It is a prevention and intervention tool,” Landry said.

Landry said there is not a specific proposal yet – and so he didn’t have a cost or staffing estimate – but he expects it would include dozens of additional staff. The detailed proposal will be unveiled later this year.

The Functional Family Therapy nonprofit, based in Washington state, said on its website that 45 states use its model to help families solve their problems.

Landry also said that the Office of Child and Family Services has hired 22 of the 33 caseworker positions approved by the Legislature during the last session.

