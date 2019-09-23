Gorham High senior Andrew Rent, the Varsity Maine Player of the Year in boys’ soccer last fall, is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Thursday and will be out for the season.

Rent sustained a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee about 15 minutes into Gorham’s opening game against Portland on Sept. 5.

Rent, who made a verbal commitment in April to continue his soccer career at Boston University, said he is scheduled to begin rehabilitation on Friday.

“It’s pretty much six to nine months,” he said of his expected recovery period. “So out for the season and pretty much all the way through the school year.”

The Rams reached the Class A state title game last fall, falling 1-0 to two-time champion Lewiston. They are 3-1-1 this season, beating Portland, Cheverus and Deering, falling to Falmouth and tying Marshwood.

A four-year starter for Gorham, Rent played left back as a freshman and midfield as a sophomore before moving up to forward last fall, when he scored 16 goals and set up nine others. He either scored or assisted on every Rams postseason goal last fall.

Gorham Coach Tim King said it was “absolutely heartbreaking” for Rent to be sidelined his senior season.

GARDINER 3, MORSE 2: Paul Casey, Jackson Tweedy and Camden Lesselle scored as the Tigers’ (4-1-1) beat the Shipbuilders (0-7) in Bath.

Gavin Hanna and Lucas Ouimette scored for Morse.

FIELD HOCKEY

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, GREELY 2: Camden Jones and Eliza Thorne scored two goals each as the Raiders (4-3-1) beat the Rangers (2-5) in Fryeburg.

Maddison Lavertu-Foreman also scored for Fryeburg. Foreman, Kirsten Wentworth, Abigail Hewes, Ryan Duffy, and Bridget O’Neil each had an assist.

Greely goalkeeper Savanna Harvey made 27 saves.

YARMOUTH 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Arabella Solari scored 2:25 into the game as the Clippers (4-3) beat the Patriots (3-3) in Yarmouth.

Abby Hill also scored for Yarmouth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Emilia McKenney, Katie Larson and Lilly Weinrich each scored twice as the Panthers (2-4) beat the Hawks (1-7) in Yarmouth.

Brynn McKenney had the other goal for NYA. Emilia McKenney added two assists, and Larson added one.

Amber Barrett made six saves in goal for Sacopee Valley.

OAK HILL 5, BOOTHBAY 1: Deserae Dumais and Casse Steckino each scored two goals to lift the Raiders (4-3) to a win over the Seahawks (3-4) in Boothbay.

Adelle Surette added a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (4-3-0). Kiara Levesque and Nataleigh Moody combined for seven saves.

Chloe Arsenault put Boothbay (3-4-0) on the scoreboard, and goalkeeper Jaelyn Crocker recorded 11 saves.

YORK 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: The Wildcats (7-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first half and beat the Capers (3-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Ashley Carney had a goal and an assists for York. Abigail Armlin also scored and Sage Works had an assist.

Kate Nowell made two saves in goal for York.

FREEPORT 7, WELLS 2: Aynslie Decker had two goals and an assist as the Falcons (5-2-1) beat the Warriors (3-4) in Freeport.

Autumn Golding scored Freeport’s first goal. Hannah Groves, Kyla Havey, Faith Cleaves and Rachel Harmon each added a goal. Groves also had an assist.

Ashleigh Bolduc scored both of Wells’ goals.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, NOBLE 1: Olivia Lambert and Faith Tillitson scored as the Golden Trojans (5-2) beat the Knights (1-6) in Saco for their fourth consecutive victory.

Emily Carleton scored for Noble.

BRUNSWICK 3, LEWISTON 2: Lauren Jacobs scored midway through the second half to break a tie and lift the Dragons (3-4) past the Blue Devils (1-6) in Brunswick.

Sara Scrapchansky and Gia Guernelli also scored for Brunswick.

Emma Begin scored both goals for Lewiston.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3: Serena Mower scored four goals for the Panthers (6-0-1) as they topped the Seagulls (0-5-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Natalie Farrell, Alev Yilmaz, Rylie McIntyre, and Angel Hunstman all added one goal for NYA. Carly Downey made five saves.

Elise MacNair had two goals for Old Orchard Beach and Shani Plante had the other. Goalkeeper Summer St. Louis made nine saves.

