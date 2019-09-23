BRUNSWICK — Mark Westrum, a former Sagadahoc County sheriff and correctional administrator of the Two Bridges Regional Jail, was arrested Sept. 19 on his second charge of operating under the influence.

Brunswick Police apprehended the 58-year-old Bath resident at Walmart on Tibbetts Drive at 4:32 p.m. Westrum had allegedly struck another vehicle while pulling into a parking space, causing “a minor fender bender,” Patrol Commander Tom Garrepy said Tuesday.

Westrum parked his vehicle next to the other and entered Walmart, and a witness reported the incident to the store, which reviewed the crash on surveillance video, according to police. Officers found Westrum inside the store and, determining him to be impaired, conducted field sobriety tests, Garrepy said.

Garrepy said he did not know Westrum’s blood alcohol level, “but it must have been enough to charge him.”

Arrested without incident, Westrum was bailed on personal recognizance from the Brunswick Police station. He is due to appear at Maine District Court in West Bath on Nov. 19.

Westrum was first arrested for drunk driving in October 2016 by Bath Police after an officer allegedly spotted his vehicle operating without lights. The correctional administrator of the jail for eight years at that time, Westrum was placed on leave, reinstated three months later under a conditional employment agreement, and placed on leave again in March 2017 for reasons not made clear at the time, according to the Bangor Daily News. He announced his “resignation and retirement” the following month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »