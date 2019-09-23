PORTLAND —The Portland Fire Department was among five departments in the 1st Congressional District that were recently awarded more than $1.1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighter Grants.

PFD received $59,319 to purchase three protective gear washers and three protective gear dryers. Departments in Buxton, Standish, Yarmouth and Waterville also received funding, which awarded directly to fire departments, EMS organizations, and state fire training academies.

“Firefighters who risk their lives every day need the best equipment and training possible,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree in a press release. “Having access to the latest technology is imperative for our firefighters to do their jobs successfully. This funding is welcome news and will go a long way to make improvements, strengthen existing facilities, and protect our communities and firefighters.”

