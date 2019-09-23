PORTLAND — Everett H. Meserve, 63, was arrested for murder Sept. 17 following the Sept. 15 death of 63-year-old Rodney Cleveland.

Just after 4 p.m. Aug. 3, police were called to 81 Danforth St. for the report of a man that had been assaulted. According to police, Cleveland was found in his apartment and was transported to Maine Medical Center. On Sept. 15, Cleveland died at the hospital where he had been treated since the assault.

An autopsy was completed on Sept. 16, when it was determined that Cleveland died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide. Meserve and Cleveland lived in the same building and were acquaintances. Meserve was arrested on Danforth Street and was still being held at Cumberland County Jail as of Monday morning.

