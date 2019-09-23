After a whirlwind 50th-anniversary season, the Portland String Quartet begins what is sure to be a less celebratory but no less artistically stimulating new season on Sunday afternoon. The venerable quartet of Dean Stein, Ronald Lantz, Julia Adams and Andrew Mark opens with a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. The program includes Haydn’s String Quartet in B-flat major, a string quartet by the American composer George Whitefield Chadwick and another jointly composed by Ernest Chausson and Vincent d’Indy. D’Indy completed Chausson’s String Quartet in C minor after Chausson died in a bicycle accident. He had finished the first two movements and was near the end of the third when he died.

Tickets cost $22, $20 for seniors. Students are free. Visit portlandstringquartet.com or call (207) 761-1522.

