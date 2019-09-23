The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded early Monday to reports of shots fired and a naked man running down the road in Casco.

Deputies ultimately arrested four men and charged them with trafficking in scheduled drugs. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Clockwise from top left, Michael Malual, Mahdi Ali, Noh Okubazghi and Samson Samson Photos by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

According to a press release, the deputies responded to the 300 block of Tenney Hill Road at 1:30 a.m. Monday. They located the naked man, who told him he was taken at gunpoint from his home in Naples and put in the trunk of a car. He was reportedly driven to the area in Casco and told to strip naked. He told the deputies that he feared for his life and began running through the woods while shots were fired at him.

That man, who is 39 years old but was not identified by law enforcement, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for gunshot wounds. He is in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The deputies stopped a vehicle in Windham that matched the description of the car given by the victim. The four men inside were detained and later arrested. They are Ajoung M. Malual, 22, of Westbrook; Mahdi B. Ali, 23, of Boston; Noh Y. Okubazghi, 20, of Boston; and Samson S. Samson, 22, of Minneapolis.

Bail has been set at $150,000 for each man.

