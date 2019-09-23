On Saturday, Sept. 28, Flight Deck will debut several new beers on tap and in cans. There will be live music all day and food specials from Cook’s Takes Flight Food Truck. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the First Class Club memberships will be available. Benefits include $1 off all draught pours, access to pilot beers, discounted growler fills and an annual party.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast Sept. 28 & 29

Fall Aboard Festival at Flight Deck Brewing, new beers and First Class Club Memberships available for sale. 11 Atlantic Ave,

Brunswick Landing, 504-5133.

Pineland Farms Harvest Festival, Sept 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $6/person in advance, $7 at the door. 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, 650-3031, tickets at shop.pinelandfarms.org.

Oct. 3

“Operation: Brew and ‘Que” at Stars & Stripes Brewing Company, 6-9 p.m., benefitting Maine Veterans. 8 Varney Road, Freeport, 317-1115. BBQ from Salty Dog BBQ and Catering.

Oct. 13

Street Food Lunch Series resumes at Tao Yuan with street food from Singapore, $48/person, 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-9002, reservations recommended.

Oct. 17

Bread Baking Class at Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50/person, reservations required. 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402.

Oct. 23

Muddy Rudder Wine Dinner highlighting wines from J. Lohr Vineyards, 6-9 p.m., $68/person. The speaker will be Shauna Troy, regional manager for J. Lohr. The featured wine is Carol’s Vineyard Chardonnay, with proceeds from sales going to support breast cancer research. 1335 US Route One, Yarmouth, 846-3082, reservations required.

Oct. 24

Cooking Chinese Together at Frontier Café, 5 p.m., $75/person includes instruction and dinner. Beer and wine priced separately. 14 Maine St., Ft. Andross, Brunswick, 725-5222, reservations required.

Oct. 30

Sedgeley Place’s Fall Wine Dinner, 6-9 p.m., reservations required. Reception includes a variety of hors d’oeuvres followed by a multi-course dinner. 54 Sedgeley Road, Greene, 946-5990.

Nov. 7

Soup Basics Class at Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50/person, reservations required. 49 Front St, Bath, 443-1402.

Food Notes

Harvest on the Harbor, Oct. 17-20, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Portland. Details at HarvestontheHarbor.com.

Wild Oats Bakery & Café will be moving to Brunswick Landing next to Flight Deck Brewing on Admiral Fitch Drive – but not until the end of 2020. They are building a new, larger facility with all of their favorite soups, salads, and bakeries, but much more room and plenty of parking. Until then they will remain at Tontine Mall in Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: