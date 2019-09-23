Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour

7:30 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Actor, producer, writer and comedian Nick Kroll is known for performing more than 30 voices on the Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” based on his childhood. Kroll also created and starred in the acclaimed Comedy Central sketch show “The Kroll Show,” which aired for three seasons. But what’s his live, stand-up show like? Well, just as hilarious – and coming to Portland on Friday.

‘The Immigrant Garden’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20, $18 students and kids 17 and under. thefootlightstheatre.com

Here’s a chance to see a play about an English garden that grows in Washington State. The results are both exquisite flowers and an equally lovely friendship. It’s 1910 and a young woman named Miss Cecily Barnes excitedly orders seeds from Mrs. Beauchamp’s Mystical Flower Seed and Herb Emporium in England. The seeds of a friendship are also planted as Mrs. Louise Beauchamp becomes mentor to Cecily as she offers thoughtful advice in both gardening and life.

Nature of Craft: Maine Artisans

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, free admission, donations accepted. maineaudubon.org

More than 70 artists and artisans will be assembled on the scenic grounds of Gilsland Farm for the annual Nature of Craft: Maine Artisans show presented by Maine Audubon. The juried show will also feature demonstrations, hands-on activities for all ages and local food trucks. The long list of participating artists includes Jada Fitch, Lauren Head, Lacey Goodrich, Sam Lawrence, Lisa Gent, Brenna Wilson, Ted Ney and Elizabeth Hope.

‘Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary’

7 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Oct. 2. Cinemagic theaters in South Portland, Westbrook and Saco, $13.25. fathomevents.com

“Friends” is one of the most TV popular shows of all-time, and during its decade-long run from 1994 to 2004, we all went through quite a lot with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross. “Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a silver screen screening during which several popular episodes will be shown. So even if it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year, the “Friends” gang will be there for you.

George Lopez: The Wall Tour

7 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $49.50 to $256.50. porttix.com

Comedian George Lopez, known for the six-season ABC sitcom that shared his name, is currently on a stand-up tour that’s bringing him to Portland on Saturday night. The show was first performed in 2017 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and aired on HBO. Lopez’s takes on social issues are hilarious and unflinching. Lest there be any doubt, The Wall refers to the one that President Trump is still trying to get built between the U.S. and Mexico, of which Lopez, who is of Mexican descent, is not a fan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: