In last week’s issue, the caption for the photos titled “Color My World” on page 2 should have said the Yarmouth Arts Alliance “You’ve Got Mail!” mailbox auction will be Friday, Oct. 4 at Tyler Technologies, 1 Tyer Drive, off Route 1.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Portland Forecaster
Citing higher rents, Bayside Village residents fight renovation plan
-
Local & State
Missing Gorham teen is found safe
-
Nation & World
American eating habits haven’t improved by much, study shows
-
Cops & Courts
RSU 4 students switch buses after crash; second bus then hit by another driver
-
Northern Forecaster
Falmouth council eyeing growth in two residential districts