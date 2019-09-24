Arrests

9/10 at 9:56 p.m. Todd Terrio, 56, of Mayall Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon in Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/11 at 11:50 p.m. Gilbert Prescott, 29, of Running Hill Road, Scarborough, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road, and also charged with failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, and operating a vehicle without a license.

9/13 at 11:15 a.m. Brittany Lore, 30, of Elmwood Avenue, Scarborough, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Scarborough on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

8/16 at 2:30 p.m. Edlynn Newsom, 79, of Bridge Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Bobby Silcott on Greely Road on a charge of walking more than three dogs on town property.

Fire calls

9/13 at 2:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/17 at 4:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mountfort Road in North Yarmouth.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Sept. 11-18.

