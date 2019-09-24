Arrests

9/15 at 6:39 p.m. Casey M. Bernardini, 30, of Gray, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

9/19 at 2:19 p.m. Kimberly Wilcox, 61, of Falmouth, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Amanda Hogg on two counts of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/6 at 5:42 p.m. Frank James Badger, 51, of Port Richey, Florida, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Stephen Hamilton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

9/13 at 9:28 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

9/13 at 6:26 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

9/16 at 6:14 a.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

9/16 at 5:29 p.m. Assist Portland.

9/17 at 11:46 a.m. Vehicle fire on Gray Road.

9/18 at 8:42 a.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

9/18 at 1:06 p.m. Accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

9/18 at 5:51 p.m. Structure fire on Woodville Road.

9/19 at 12:26 p.m. Alarm on Underwood Road.

9/19 at 12:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ledgewood Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Sept. 13-20.

