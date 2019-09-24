Arrests

9/18 at 9:30 p.m. Ernest Michael Patti, 37, of Ilys Way, Woolwich, was arrested on Farley Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

9/19 at 7:52 a.m. Andrew W. Hickman, 35, of Vienna, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

9/22 at 9:53 a.m. Jeremy D. Constanzer, 30, of Cumberland Road, South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

9/16 at 10:35 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lower Main Street.

9/16 at 12:45 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

9/16 at 3:03 p.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

9/16 at 3:39 p.m. Accident on Desert Road.

9/17 at 1:58 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/19 at 1:40 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

9/19 at 4:57 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/20 at 3:40 p.m. Accident on Tuttle Road.

9/21 at 1:15 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/21 at 9:15 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

9/22 at 9:25 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Sept. 16-23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: