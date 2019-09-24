AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills is encouraging all Mainers to honor National Clean Energy Week from Sept. 23-27, which calls on individuals, local governments, corporations and other organizations to champion renewable energy solutions that create clean energy jobs and mitigate climate change.

Maine is one of only 23 states to formally recognize Clean Energy Week and Mills’ proclamation comes as she prepares to be the first sitting governor of Maine to address the United Nations this week. She was scheduled to speak on the state’s efforts to address the challenges of climate change.

“Climate change threatens everything that is fundamental to us as a people and as a state,” Mills said in a press release. “Tackling our over-reliance on fossil fuels, reducing our carbon emissions, and transitioning our households, businesses and government agencies to renewable energy will (lead to) … a cleaner, greener future,” she said.

Mills has made tackling climate change a key priority of her administration, including the creation of a new bipartisan Maine Climate Council.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: