Young Yarmouth athletes help neighbors in need

The Yarmouth Colts U14 Soccer Team donated $3,000 to Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors through funds raised from the sale of holiday wreaths and concessions during the U13 season.

The team, which won the Soccer Maine Champions Cup for their age group in 2018, used some of the money to take an overnight trip to see The New England Revolution at Foxboro Stadium over the summer. They opted to donate the remaining funds to Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors.

Team members include coaches James Flowerdew and Steve Fulton, Evan Hankins, Jonathan Fulton, Zachary Turkel, Justin Dawes, Gray Lindsay, Sam Lowenstein, Evan Hamm, Mihailo Medenica, Colter Olson, Jack Janczuk, Moses Padwe, Zach Kelly, Benjamin Flowerdew, Walter Ruthman and Chris Auger.

“Yarmouth residents have always been so supportive of Colts athletes during our annual wreath fundraiser,” Fulton said. “This is our way of giving back to the community.”

