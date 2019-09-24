J.D. Martinez doesn’t believe he got the respect he deserved during his first real foray into free agency.

Since transforming his swing with the Tigers, Martinez boasts an OPS of .955, second to only Mike Trout since 2014. He hits for average and power, runs every grounder, and changes lineups and clubhouse cultures for the better. Heck, his walk-up music is Rick Ross rapping “every day I’m hustlin.'”

But none of that mattered last time out.

Martinez was forced to watch the calendar flip from 2017 to 2018 as a free agent, waiting until spring training had already started to sign a five-year, $110 million deal – modest terms for a slugger of his caliber.

Again, this guy’s bat has been second to only Trout’s.

But there’s little reason to believe that market will change this winter.

With three years and $62.5 million remaining on his deal, Martinez can opt out and retest free agency at 32. But like the last time, big money suitors simply don’t seem to be there.

At this point it’s fair to assume no National League team will give Martinez more than Boston. Though he enjoys playing the outfield, Martinez is a designated hitter. He’s only started 37 games in the field this year, and the defensive metrics aren’t pretty. Martinez’s – 7 DRS (defensive runs saved) ranks 157th out of 171 American League outfielders, and everybody worse had spent significantly more time out there.

That’s 15 teams off the table right away.

So what American League teams might be in the market for Martinez?

The Yankees have their DH situation set moving forward as they can pick up a one-year, $20 million option on Edwin Encarnacion if they so choose. Given their payroll constraints it’s hard to imagine Tampa Bay shelling out serious money to steal Martinez. And being one of the most analytical front offices in the league, he doesn’t fit with the Rays philosophically either. Both the Jays and Orioles are rebuilding, so take the division off the table.

The rest of the AL brings more of the same: Contenders are set and pretenders have no reason to overpay a designated hitter.

Houston has breakout star Yordan Álvarez, the Twins can exercise a (remarkably affordable) $12 million option on Nelson Cruz, Oakland is all set with Khris Davis and the Angels use an Albert Pujols/Shohei Ohtani tandem.

The bet here?

Martinez waits until 2020 to opt out, when he is given the opportunity again.

After next season, Martinez’s annual salary drops from $23.75 million to $19.3 million, meaning he’d have two years and $38.7 million left. If he keeps hitting like he has, he’ll certainly be able to garner more than that, and perhaps the market will have shifted. The Yanks could be back in play.

But this offseason it looks like Martinez would be frozen out again. Like Rodney Dangerfield, one of baseball’s best hitters still gets no respect.

Send questions/comments to the editors.