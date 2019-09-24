A strong odor of natural gas coming from manholes prompted Portland police to shut down a section of outer Congress Street on Tuesday evening.
Lt. Glen McGary urged motorists to avoid using outer Congress Street between Whitney Avenue and Stevens Avenue. That stretch of Congress Street is home to multiple businesses and is near the Westgate shopping center and the Italian Heritage Center.
“We’re in the process of investigating a gas leak,” McGary said. “There were reports of pretty strong odors coming from the manhole covers.”
Unitil, the city’s natural gas provider, sent a crew to the neighborhood after the odors were reported shortly after 6 p.m. McGary said the closure could last for several hours until crews can figure out the cause of the odor.
The Portland Fire Department is also helping with the investigation.
