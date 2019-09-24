Arrests

9/14 at 12:18 a.m. Travis J. Madore, 28, of Standish, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/14 at 1:37 a.m. Sarah Scott, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/14 at 2:25 a.m. Mahad A. Obsiye, 29, of Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/14 at 10:08 p.m. Bertila Flores, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Eric Young on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

9/15 at 1:54 a.m. Judson D. Harmon, 29, of Waterboro, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/15 at 2:23 a.m. Sarah Kinder, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Cash Corner by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/16 at 12:11 a.m. Nicholas Vaccaro, 35, of Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended registration.

9/16 at 9 p.m. Frank Lapomarda, 77, of South Portland, was arrested on Baltimore Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of probation violation.

9/18 at 12:51 a.m. Paul R. Holmes, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on D Street by Officer Richard Mearn on outstanding warrants.

9/19 at 4:27 p.m. Cody Downs, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/13 at 4:20 p.m. Heidi A. Brodeur, 49, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/14 at 2:08 a.m. Mohamed I. Dahia, 27, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/14 at 3:54 p.m. Lindsey Sowles, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/14 at 9:38 p.m. Bryan Thomes, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on charges of violating conditions of release and causing false public alarm.

9/17 at 7:12 p.m. Erika Anderson, 50, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/17 at 8:07 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/18 at 3:21 p.m. Marcy Tremblay, 41, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

9/17 at 8:32 a.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

9/18 at 8:40 a.m. Natural gas leak on Foden Road.

9/18 at 12:09 a.m. Gas leak on Pennsylvania Avenue.

9/18 at 12:53 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

9/18 at 10:56 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Broadway.

9/20 at 1:20 p.m. Chemical hazard on Highland Avenue.

9/20 at 7:19 p.m. Alarm call on Western Avenue.

9/20 at 7:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Westbrook Street.

9/21 at 7:59 a.m. Electrical writing issue on Broadway.

9/22 at 4:57 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Hobart Street.

9/22 at 11:01 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Avenue.

9/22 at 11:32 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Avenue.

9/22 at 7:51 p.m. Alarm call on Dyke Farm Road.

9/23 at 7:15 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

9/23 at 5:02 p.m. Electrical wiring issue on Granby Road.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department received 91 calls from Sept. 17-23.

