Arrests
9/21 at 2:36 a.m. Anthony Jones, 37, of Limington, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Lucas Shirland on Congress Circle.
Summonses
9/20 at noon. Christopher Munt, 35, of Shobe Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Main Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
9/21 at 1:13 a.m. Jessica Chartier, 39, of Litchfield, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
9/16 at 10:09 a.m. Traffic hazard on Middlesex Road.
9/17 at 1:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
9/17 at 2:27 a.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.
9/18 at 8:02 p.m. Gas odor on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
9/20 at 9:05 p.m. Outdoor fire on Bickford Drive.
9/21 at 2:36 a.m. Medical call on Congress Circle.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 16-23.
