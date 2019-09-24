Arrests

9/21 at 2:36 a.m. Anthony Jones, 37, of Limington, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Lucas Shirland on Congress Circle.

Summonses

9/20 at noon. Christopher Munt, 35, of Shobe Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Main Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/21 at 1:13 a.m. Jessica Chartier, 39, of Litchfield, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

9/16 at 10:09 a.m. Traffic hazard on Middlesex Road.

9/17 at 1:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

9/17 at 2:27 a.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

9/18 at 8:02 p.m. Gas odor on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

9/20 at 9:05 p.m. Outdoor fire on Bickford Drive.

9/21 at 2:36 a.m. Medical call on Congress Circle.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 16-23.

