Zander Haskell scored in the second half to lift Scarborough to a 2-1 win over Portland on Tuesday in a key Class A South boys’ soccer game on Tuesday in Portland.

Aidan Joyce also scored for Scarborough with an assist going to Trevor Sandler as Scarborough improved to 4-0-2 on the season.

Steve Matanga scored for Portland (5-2), converting a pass from Paulo Julio.

Henry Flynn had two saves for the Bulldogs while Alex Bachmann had seven for the Red Storm.

GREELY 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Aidan Melville scored with just under 20 minutes remaining with an assist from Silas Cunningham as the Rangers (4-1-1) defeated the Patriots (3-2-1) in Cumberland.

Josh Michaud scored for the Patriots eight minutes into the second half. Ethan Fraser tied the game less than two minutes later.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, NOBLE 1: Denilson Mowa and Anthony Perron both had a goal as the Red Riots (4-1-1) defeated the Knights (3-3-1) at North Berwick.

Gavin Mason had a goal for Noble. Jared Kinsey stopped 11 shots.

Corey Gagne had two saves for the Red Riots.

FREEPORT 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Will Winter scored two goals as the Falcons (3-2-1) defeated the Capers (2-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Owen Howarth had an assist for Freeport.

Jonas Moon scored off a rebound for the Capers late in the second half.

KENNEBUNK 3, WINDHAM 1: Max Murray converted two penalty kicks to lead the Rams (5-0-1) past the Eagles (1-5) at Kennebunk.

Cooper Durcan added a goal for the Rams. Ethan Wert scored for the Eagles.

Cameron Brown had eight saves for the Eagles while Benson Furber had two stops for Kennebunk.

FALMOUTH 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Gus Ford and Rion De Santos both had two goals as the Yachtsmen (5-0-1) shut out the Scots (2-5) in Falmouth.

Sam Gearan had two assists, Adrian Friedman added one.

Max Koons had 10 saves for the Scots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, MASSABESIC 0: The Trojans (3-3) scored four second-half goals to beat the Mustangs (1-6) with in Waterboro.

Alex McAlary had two goals for Thornton, while Harris Stoddard and Jack Cote each had one.

Caleb Smalley made nine saves on 13 shots for Massabesic.

MARSHWOOD 4, WESTBROOK 0: The Hawks (5-1-1) scored three goals in the first half and went on to blank the Blue Blazes (2-2-2) in South Berwick.

The Hawks got goals from Owen Bynum, Sam Fitzgerald, Aidan Knowles, and Jack Parker. Aidan Berman, Mal Connell, Abram Cartmill, and Fitzgerald all had assists.

Peter Tsamparlis had three saves in the shutout.

WAYNFLETE 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: The Flyers (4-1) downed the Saints (3-3) in Auburn.

Pat Shaw scored on a penalty kick, then Ben Adey found Oliver Burdick. Joey Ansel-Mullen scored off of a pass from Samir Sayed for Waynflete’s final goal.

TRAIP ACADEMY 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: The Rangers (4-2) scored a goal in each half and shut out the Hawks (2-2-2) in Hiram.

Frankie Driscoll converted a penalty kick early in the first half before Jose Liberal Diaz added an insurance goal in the second half.

Ryan Meggison had 13 saves for Sacopee. Emerson Brown needed five saves for the shutout.

RANGELEY 2, TEMPLE ACADEMY 1: Ken Thompson scored with 1:36 remaining in the second overtime as Rangeley edged Temple in a Class D South game.

The Bereans led 1-0 at the half, but the Lakers pulled even in the second half when Charley Pye fed Thompson for his first goal.

Ryan Paradis made eight saves for Temple (3-2-1), while Garrett Burgess stopped 15 to earn the victory in net for Rangeley (5-2-0).

WINTHROP 4, DIRIGO 1: Colby Emery scored two second-half goals to lead the Ramblers past the Cougars.

Dirigo led 1-0 at the half, but withrop goalie Jake Smith made 15 saves and didn’t give up another.

Owen Foster and Ian Dow also scored for the Ramblers.

Goalie Derek Ducharme made 11 saves for Dirigo.

BUCKFIELD 4, CARRABEC/MADISON 0: Victor Verrill and Kaleb Harvey scored two goals each as Buckfield blanked Carrabec.

The Bucks (3-3) led 4-0 at the half. Goalie Adam Lawrence made 13 saves for the Cobras (0-5-1), while goalie Tyler Gammon had five shots for the shutout.

