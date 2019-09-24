BIDDEFORD — Callum Heaslewood scored 11:11 into the second half, providing all the scoring as the University of New England held on for a 1-0 men’s soccer victory over Westfield State on Tuesday.

Danny O’Brien assisted on the goal, and goalie Camden Spear made six saves for the Nor’easters (4-3-1).

Goalie Tyler Diotalevi also had six saves for Westfield State (1-5).

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, WELLESLEY 0: Emma Stevens scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Polar Bears (6-1) beat the Blue (4-4) in a nonconference game at Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Manveer Sandhu converted a feed from Elle Brine for a 1-0 lead eight minutes in. Bowdoin, with a goal and an assist each from Stevens and Elizabeth Growney, added two more in the second quarter before scoring two more in the third. Stevens scored and added an assist on Kara Finnerty’s goal.

Maddie Ferrucci made one save for Bowdoin. Wellesley’s Janelle Sullivan stopped eight shots.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 3, ROGER WILLIAMS 1: Lindsay Bruns, Reanna Boulay and Bailey Lynch each scored a goal as the Nor’easters (4-5, 3-0 CCC) topped the Hawks (6-2, 2-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Haylee Angster and Kendra MacDonald recorded assists for UNE. Hannah Gaffney scored for Roger Williams.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2, CENTRAL MAINE CC 0: The SeaWolves (4-0-1, 2-0-1 YSCC) outshot the Mustangs (3-2, 2-1 YSCC) 25-2 in a shutout win in Auburn.

Samantha Weir scored in the seventh minute for the SeaWolves, converting from Ryleigh Ford. Avery Bleakley added an insurance goal late in the second half.

Skyler Henry had 17 saves for the Mustangs.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KANSAS: The school wasted little time issuing a forceful response to the NCAA after it received a notice of allegations with serious accusations against its storied men’s basketball program and its Hall of Fame coach.

Not only did the school deny many of the charges, and seek to diminish others, it also attempted to shift the narrative to one of victim by suggesting the NCAA is trying to make an example out of the Jayhawks.

“It’s no secret that there is tremendous pressure on the NCAA to respond to the federal court proceedings involving college basketball,” said Coach Bill Self. “Compelled to reassure member institutions and the general public that it can police its member institutions, the NCAA enforcement staff has responded in an unnecessarily aggressive manner.”

The NCAA announced in late 2017, after an FBI probe revealed a seedy underbelly of the game, the formation of a commission to make recommendations on cleaning up the sport. Now, many believe the NCAA is taking those suggestions to an extreme.

