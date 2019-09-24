WINDHAM — Abby Allen scored in overtime Tuesday to give unbeaten Biddeford a 4-3 field hockey win over Windham.

The Tigers (6-0) got two goals from Carley Lovejoy and one from Jayme Walton. Allen also had two assists.

Mya Bolk, Carissa O’Connell and Sarah Hare scored for Windham (5-2). Shyler Fielding and Danielle Libby added assists.

Molly McAllister had 16 saves for the Tigers; Abby Nadeau had nine for the Eagles.

WESTBROOK 2, SANFORD 0: Morgan LeBeau and Katie Champagne powered the Blue Blazes (3-4) past the Spartans (3-4) at Westbrook.

Mary Keef assisted on LeBeau’s goal for Westbrook. Aria Brunner made five saves in goal.

KENNEBUNK 2, CHEVERUS 1: Ruby Sliwkowski scored with 37 seconds remaining in the game to lift the Rams (4-3) over the Stags (3-2-2) at Kennebunk.

GORHAM 5, MARSHWOOD 0: Molly Murray’s hat trick helped the Rams (4-3) top the Hawks (3-4-1) at Gorham.

Molly Rathbun and Alyvia Caruso each added a goal and an assist for Gorham.

Nicole Roberts had 19 saves for Marshwood.

LEAVITT 4, MARANACOOK 0: Alyssa Pratt had 26 saves for the Black Bears (2-6) in a loss to the Hornets at Readfield.

Cierra Barker, Ava Gagnon, Kayla Leclerc and Ginny Twitchell scored for Leavitt (4-3).

SOCCER

CHEVERUS 4, DEERING 0: Four players scored as the Stags (6-0) shut out the Rams (0-6) at Portland.

The Stags got goals from Ava Rausch, Mia Kratzer, Riley O’Mara and Lauren Jordan. Emma Gallant added an assist.

ST. DOMINIC 2, WAYNFLETE 2: The Saints (1-3-1) and the Flyers (1-2-2) played to a draw at Portland.

Devan Sherry scored both goals for Waynflete, Lucy Sarno and Clara Sandberg assisted.

Emma Roy and Natalie Brocke scored unassisted for St. Dom’s. Hannah Kennedy made nine saves in goal.

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, FREEPORT 0: Maggie Cochran scored as the Capers (4-1) beat the Falcons (5-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Karli Chapin assisted on Cochran’s goal.

LAKE REGION 3, POLAND 0: Three players scored for the Lakers (1-4-2) as they defeated the Knights (0-6) at Naples.

The Lakers got goals from Caitlin Ross, Mackenzie Siebert, and Bella Russo. Liz Smith made six saves.

Sophie Vallee had 17 saves for the Knights.

WINDHAM 6, KENNEBUNK 0: Julia McKenna’s three goals led the Eagles (4-1-1) over the Rams (2-4-1) at Windham.

Sarah Talon, Riley Beem and Emma Millett also scored for Windham.

Kennebunk goalkeeper Claudia Kenneway made 21 saves.

GORHAM 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Lauren Fotter broke from the far post onto Olivia Michaud’s well-placed cross into the middle of the box, beating Biddeford goalie Kerri Scott to give the Rams (3-3) a 1-0 lead over the Tigers (1-5) three minutes into the match at Gorham.

Fotter added a second goal and a pair of assists. Michaud and Brittney Landry also scored, and Anna Nault converted a penalty kick.

Scott totaled 10 saves. Lily Courtney stopped three for Gorham.

SCARBOROUGH 4, PORTLAND 1: Caitlin Noiles and Ashley Sabatino each scored two goals to lead the Red Storm (7-0) past the Bulldogs (4-2-1) at Scarborough.

Toni Stevenson converted a first-half penalty kick for Portland. Madi Banche added an assist for Scarborough.

Caroline Lerch had 12 saves for the Bulldogs and Nikki Young had seven stops for the Red Storm.

OXFORD HILLS 5, MESSALONSKEE 1: Cecelia Dieterich commanded the offense with a hat trick as Oxford Hills dispatched Messalonskee.

Lydia Bradfield scored for the Eagles (2-2-2) with 17:28 left in the first half.

Goalie Hannah DelGiudice had nine saves for Messalonskee; goalie Cassidy MacIsaac had five saves for the Vikings (4-2-1).

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Molly Sawtelle and Kathleen McPherson each had a goal and an assist as the Rangers (5-0) blanked the Hawks (3-1-2) at Kittery.

Caroline Couperthwait also had a goal. Jennifer McCluskey added an assist.

Kylie Day had 10 saves for Sacopee, Abigail Pitcairn had seven stops for the Rangers.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, NOKOMIS 0: The Clippers (5-1) swept the Warriors (0-5) at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth won 25-15, 25-6 and 25-8.

Kiarah Barnes led the Clippers with 14 service points and eight aces. Shanti Gallivan had five kills, and Ashley Allen added four aces.

FALMOUTH 3, PORTLAND 0: The Yachtsmen (6-0) stayed undefeated, beating the Bulldogs (1-4) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13.

Annika Hester had four aces and 16 kills for Falmouth. Hillary Bouchard added two aces and eight assists, and Katie Phillips had 11 assists and three kills.

Kiera Eubanks had six blocks for Portland, and Erin Chadbourne had nine assists. Regan Noonan added three kills.

KENNEBUNK 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 0: The Rams (1-4) defeated the Dragons (1-5) in straight sets at Kennebunk.

Brunswick was led by Lauren Whitlock, who had three aces and 13 digs. Naomi Martin added five aces and 13 assists, and Sabrina Cooper had four kills, three digs and a block.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, SANFORD/NOBLE 1: The Trojans (4-1) the Spartans (1-5) at Sanford, 25-12, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-22.

Grace Curley had 22 digs for Sanford, and Julia Travesi added 16. Tori Lawrence and Grace Davie finished with 22 and 16 assists.

BONNY EAGLE 3, DEERING 0: The Scots (3-3) downed the Rams (0-5) in straight sets at Standish, 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21.

Libby Dyer led Bonny Eagle with five kills and three digs, and Megan Twombley added three kills and two digs. Kiara Morse had five aces, three digs and three assists.

Janella Ridge had 14 digs and an ace for Deering. Rachel Pardi added six kills and two blocks.

