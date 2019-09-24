GORHAM — Gov. Janet Mills has appointed University of Southern Maine Professor Robert Sanford to the Maine Board of Environmental Protection.

Sanford, who lives in Gorham, is chairman of the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at USM, a position he has held since 2010.

Sanford holds master’s and doctoral degrees in environmental science from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and an undergraduate degree in anthropology from SUNY Potsdam. He is the author of numerous books and journal articles on environmental planning and policy, applied archaeology, instruction and civic engagement.

Sanford joined USM’s faculty in 1996. Prior to that, he served 10 years as an Environmental Board district coordinator for the state of Vermont.

He has served on numerous advisory committees for state and local government as well as non-profit organizations, including the Maine Water Resources Committee, the Maine Farmland Project and the Friends of the Presumpscot River. He also served on Gorham’s Municipal Recycling Committee for 10 years.

