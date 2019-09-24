A Wednesday night forum featuring Portland’s four candidates for mayor was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Organizer Cliff Gallant of Portland said the event will not take place at Mechanics Hall on Congress Street in Portland because the venue had booked another event for the same evening and could not accommodate him.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Portland Education Association will hold a candidates’ forum from 4-6:30 p.m at Rising Tide Brewery, 103 Fox St. That forum will feature candidates for school board, mayor and city council.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the League of Women Voters will hold a mayoral forum at the Rines Auditorium at the Portland Public Library from 6-8 p.m.

More forums featuring mayoral candidates Travis Curran, Kate Snyder, incumbent Ethan Strimling and Spencer Thibodeau will be held in mid-October.

