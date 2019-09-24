Arrests

9/18 at 7:23 a.m. James F. Landmann, 63, of Juniper Ledge, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/19 at 6:05 p.m. Leah M. Poirier, 24, of Emden, was arrested on Gilman Road by Officer Michael Peacock for operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/18 at 7:23 a.m. C.N. Brown on Route 1 was issued a summons by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of selling liquor to a visibly intoxicated person.

Fire calls

9/16 at 3:06 a.m. Structure fire on U.S. Route 1.

9/16 at 4:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/16 at 6:01 p.m. Vehicle fire on McCartney Street.

9/18 at 12:09 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/18 at 11:24 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Rebecca Lane.

9/18 at 12:52 p.m. Odor of smoke on Gristmill Lane.

9/18 at 6:51 p.m. Lines down on Cousins Island.

9/18 at 7:16 p.m. Alarm on Main Street.

9/18 at 8:19 p.m. Odor of smoke on West Main Street.

9/19 at 3:16 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/19 at 6:05 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/19 at 11:01 p.m. Accident at Gilman and Royall Point roads.

9/20 at 11:59 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/21 at 7:45 a.m. Assist New Gloucester.

9/22 at 4:42 p.m. Accident on Willow Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Sept.16-22.

